Actor takes time out from TV hit to appear at Harborough celebration

She might be in the middle of filming the final series of Broadchurch with David Tennant, but that won’t stop Leicestershire actor Josette Simon from coming to the Harborough Singers choir’s annual ‘Celebration of Christmas’ concert on Saturday (December 17).

Josette, who was born in Thurmaston, will be the celebrity guest at the event in St. Dionysius Church, Market Harborough. On top of her Broadchurch commitments (which is set to be on our screens in the new year), she is also starting rehearsals for Shakespeare’s Anthony and Cleopatra at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon, in which she will play Cleopatra.

Josette’s appearance at the same Market Harborough concert two years ago met with great approval. She captivated the audience with her readings as well as her recollections of visiting the town as a teenager, and having lunch with the Joules. Afterwards, the audience gave what the Harborough Mail described as a ‘thunderous ovation’ to the evening’s mix of words and music.

This year’s event will also feature The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Lady Gretton, the High Sheriff, Professor Surinder Sharma and Cllr Janette Ackerley, chairman of Harborough District Council.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets from MH Music, 7 St. Mary’s Rd, Market Harborough, j.r.balme@btinternet.com tel: 01572 822331 or www.harboroughsingers.com