Academy’s double success as teams reach county finals

A Harborough school is celebrating a double bill of sporting achievement after its football and rugby teams both reached the finals of their county competitions.

Robert Smyth Academy’s sixth form football team finished second in their league and defeated Bosworth in the semi-final.

They faced Brooke House College in the under-19 final.

Head of PE, Mike Scully, said: “Despite RSA’s opposition boasting greater experience and having the benefit of daily training RSA were extremely competitive throughout and were unfortunate to fall behind to an own goal just after the midway point in the first half. A second half penalty saw Brooke House win 2-0. This is the third time RSA have reached the county cup final in four years.”

In the under-18 rugby county plate final just prior to Easter, RSA maintained their excellent recent form which had seen them defeat Welbeck College in the quarter final and Ratcliffe College in the semi-final. Despite falling behind in the final to an early try from opponents Ashby School, RSA responded with tries from Jack Leather, Bryn Williams, Joe Cleaver and Ed Duggan coupled with Leather kicking 12 additional points. The final score of 32-8 saw captain Joe Price lift the shield.