About 100 people voice their concerns over possible hospital closure

If Lutterworth loses its cottage hospital, it would mean more local sick people being treated in their own homes, a protest meeting was told.

Dr Sally Ruanne, from Leicester University said the proposed closure of the hospital was not to improve health care but simply to save money.

She told an audience of around 100 people at Lutterworth College: “If you can get more services out of hospitals and into people’s homes, you should be able to run health care more cheaply.

“What does it mean to transfer care into a community setting?

“In reality it means patients coming out of hospital and being sent back home, to be looked after at home.”

The local NHS wants to close the cottage hospital down, as part of a county-wide plan.

But hospital campaigner Mary Guppy said local hospitals like Feilding Palmer were “vital” as a support to patients and carers discharged from acute beds in larger hospitals.

