A village fete that hails the conker-ing heroes!

Despite having a unique combination of hand, eye, dangly string and tree seed, the sport of conkers has been consistently overlooked by the Olympic bigwigs.

But until international recognition comes, this traditional event - plus the art of wet weather footwear chucking - is alive and well at the Husbands Bosworth Conker and Welly Wanging Championships.

Welly wanging and Conker Championship trophies on display. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

After coming up trumps in the weather lottery with a sunny day, this year’s event raised £1,300 for worthy causes.

Villager Ralph Horton, who with Sue Dhillon, heads the organising group, said: “We had a good day again.

“The visitor numbers were perhaps a little down on last year, but moneywise we were pretty similar.”

Entertainment on the day included a variety of games and stalls, ukelele players and the Bakanalia Morris Dancers.

Action during the conker championships at Husbands Bosworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

And the end result was a donation of £450 each to The Muscular Dystrophy Association and The Stroke Association.

Radio Leicester also visited the event, as part of their weekly treasure hunt programme Clueless.

A clue was hidden amongst pictures in the cricket pavillion.

The rest of the profits are spread between various village causes, including the village hall and the church.

The Bakanalia perform during the conker championships. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

But you’ll want to know the competition results.

In an achievement almost equivalent to an Olympic athelete getting gold in the boxing AND the discus, James Shelly won ‘the double’ of both conkers and welly wanging.

Conkers results:

Men: James Shelly; Ladies: Christine Fernandes; Child aged 13-18: Callum Clarke; Child aged nine-12: Elliott Hurrell; Child aged six - eight: George Garner Jones; Team Event: Soggy Biscuits

Winner...Chris Fernandes celebrates with son Seb 11 and husband Steve. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Welly Wanging results:

Men: James Shelley; Ladies: Sam Bell; Boy aged 11-15: Harris Pole; Girl aged 11-15: Georgina Fisher; Child age 10 and under: Isabelle Davies.

King conker...George Garner-Jones 8. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Team four fat ladies...Zoe Pole, Lesley Trotter, Leah Jacques and Rowan Smith. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Fun...Christian West, Esmee West 5 and Polly West. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Colourful...Stuart Everard, Beth Everard and Bob Edge of Bakanalia. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER