A popular town eatery is to close this month

Long-serving Market Harborough businessman Ian Joule is to close his popular Eating House this month.

Mr Joule (80), a town businessman for more than half a century, said the closure on Friday December 23 is down to a combination of his own ill health and increased competition in the town.

The 24-seat Eating House, down a cobbled entry off the High Street, has been a popular destination for 15 years.

Ian, last year’s chairman of the Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: “This will come as a shock to our faithful customers who over the years have come to see the restaurant as a haven of rest and sustenance.

“The fact is that, with the plethora of coffee shops and other restaurants opening in town, profits have diminished and make this part of the yard unsustainable.”

He thanked his Eating House staff, particularly Natalie Webb and head waitress Grace for all their hard work.

However, the site will continue to be a social and entertainment hub in Market Harborough.

Ian said: “We will be continuing with our links to entertainment by maintaining the Sunday music and food, the ukulele lessons on a Tuesday and of course the long running Harborough Acoustic Sessions on every third Thursday of the month.

“In May we start again with the Saturday evening bands and food.

“There will be a representative of the firm at the yard every day of the week in order to assist with enquiries and bookings, etc.”

The chimney sweep and installations service will also continue to run from the yard.

The 24-seater restaurant will still be available for hire for events and meetings.

The yard and outside seating area will also be available for hire for private parties/functions, band practices and events.