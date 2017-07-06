A plaque to remember the jet engine genius

Pioneering jet engine inventor Sir Frank Whittle was honoured with a green plaque last week.

The unveiling took place at the Leicestershire site in Lutterworth where he developed the jet engine.

The plaque was installed at the Ladywood Works in Leicester Road, Lutterworth where Sir Frank’s workshops and test sites were located.

A representative from Rolls Royce joined other dignitaries for the unveiling of the plaque

Cllr Pam Posnett, Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for museums, said: “Sir Frank Whittle was an enormously popular choice to receive a green plaque. His contribution to the jet age is recognised worldwide.”

Supporters of Lutterworth Museum nominated Sir Frank for the plaque.