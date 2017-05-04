A not-so-subtle reminder of the county rally!

Here’s a not-so-subtle reminder from a Young Farmers group: don’t forget the Leicestershire and Rutland Young Farmers Club County Rally.

Norton and Gaulby Young Farmers are behind the big advert for the event, visible from the A6 at Kibworth.

The rally itself is on Saturday, May 13 at Newton Harcourt, about 10 miles north-west of Market Harborough.

Exact address: Croft Farm, Glen Road, Newton Harcourt, LE8 9FH.

The event starts at 10am and is a fun-packed day which will include a tug of war competition, country crafts, cookery, floral arts, an obstacle course, and a variety of stage events.

It’s billed as “fun for all the family”, and you can also see what Young Farmers is all about (it’s not just for farmers) and support your local club.