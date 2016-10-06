A new start and some farewells for the VASL

A Harborough-based volunteering organisation said a double goodbye last week as it left its home of 25 years and also said a fond farewell to a long-serving volunteer.

Voluntary Action South Leicestershire had been based at the Settling Rooms in the Sainsbury’s car park for almost a quarter of a century, but from the start of this week it has been operating from Torch House, off Northampton Road.

A 91-year-old volunteer telephone befriender, Kathleen Pearce, also said goodbye to VASL last week.

Diane Claridge, who runs the Carers’ Befriending Line, said: “We can’t believe that Kathleen is finally giving up her volunteering role of telephone befriender but completely understand that at 91 it’s time to move on to pastures new! We first met Kathleen in 2007 as she used to also be a carer for her husband Cyril, and we also knew she would be a perfect volunteer for us as she is so empathetic and understands how worried carers can be.”

Kathleen used to live in Lubenham where she was a big part of the community and where introduced New Age Kurling sessions at the village hall. She said: “I was also a keen bowler and loved ballroom dancing and swimming.”

Phone 0845 689 9510 or email diane@supportforcarers.org to find out about volunteering for VASL.