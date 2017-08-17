A-levels: Tales of success from Robert Smyth Academy

Robert Smyth Academy is celebrating another year of excellent A-level results.

Students and staff at the academy in Market Harborough had plenty to be happy about this morning as students opened their results.

Molly Smith achieved a phenomenal A* and A in mathematics and further mathematics

A quarter of the A-level grades were at A or A* and a half at A*-B. 76% of entries were grades A*-C.

Results were highly impressive across a whole range of subjects, including outstanding achievement in economics, music, music tech, PE, psychology, physics, biology and the extended project qualification (EPQ).

Robert Smyth’s principal, Richard Taylor, said: “Once again we are delighted with outcomes at A2. They are a credit to students and staff who have worked extremely hard to achieve these results and confirms the strength and quality of Robert Smyth’s high performing sixth form.

"These results mean that the vast majority of students will have secured a place on their higher education course of choice - the world is now their oyster. Today isn't about statistics - it is about individual stories.

"After an intensely traumatic year in which Molly Smith had to undergo major surgery to remove a brain tumour, it is nothing short of inspirational that she has achieved an A* and A in mathematics.

“'Well done Molly!' isn't adequate to express the praise that you deserve.”

Alongside the school figures, are many outstanding individual achievements. Charlotte Moncrief achieved three A*s and secured her place at Cambridge University to study economics. Asher Winter achieved three A*s and an A to secure his place at Oxford to study chemistry.

They join two RSA students taking up places at Oxbridge this year after a gap year – Emily Newlyn to study music at Cambridge and Joe Sibley to study PPE at Oxford.

Megan Barnes achieved three A*s and will go on to study biology. George Lawton and Gina Harland have secured their places to study medicine.

Another success story was Ellis Overton, who perhaps didn’t receive the GCSE results he was expecting three years ago. He achieved two As and a B by pursuing a one-year sixth course followed by A-levels.

Mr Taylor added: “It is tremendous to see what our students can achieve, particularly in light of all the media talk of national volatility in A-level results.

"We are very proud of all of them and wish them every success in the future.”