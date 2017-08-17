A-levels: Sir Frank Whittle Studio School marks first results in new subject area

Have your say

Students and staff are celebrating today after Year 13 Students recorded the best ever results for Sir Frank Whittle Studio School.

This year also marks the first students following the school's sports pathway recording their first set of results.

At post-16 students at the studio school follow a specialist pathway of either engineering, business or sport as well as undertaking two days work placement which supports students’ academic study.

Overall in their specialist pathways of engineering, business and sport students achieved:

65% of grades being distinction*to distinction (the equivalent of A-level A* to A)

100% of grades being distinction* to merit (the equivalent of A-level A* to B)

In engineering, 78% of grades were distinction * to distinction, and 100% distinction to merit.

In business, 80% gained distinction* to distinction, with 100% being between distinction and merit.

In sport, 33% of grades were distinction * to distinction, and 100% distinction* to merit.

All the students were able to take up their first choice of destination following their results. This includes students going to university to follow their career aspiration of becoming teachers, architects, and engineers, higher level apprenticeships, and employment.