A juggling, joking duo wins Arts Fresco Audience Award

It’s not easy riding a unicycle. And to do it while juggling fiery clubs and cracking decent jokes is even harder.

That’s probably why comedy street theatre double act, Garaghty and Thom, won the first ever Arts Fresco Audience Choice Award.

Richard Garaghty and Goronwy Thom aka Streetcomedy (pictured right) were chosen by the public, who voted online and on the day. Around 10,000 people attended the event.

The duo said: “We absolutely love playing the festival. It is truly magical to see the town full of families and audiences wanting to see shows.

“To be awarded the first ever audience choice award is very special! We want to thank everyone who voted for us.”

Sponsor of the award, Mark Robinson, chief executive of Market Harborough Building Society, said: “The Audience Choice award is a fantastic way for Market Harborough to recognise the audience’s favourite act.”

The winners were due to be officially announced at a ceremony at the Angel Hotel, Market Harborough tonight (Thursday). The winners of the Arts Fresco photography competition were also rewarded. Karen Coles won the 15 and over age category; Isabel Buckle the 14 years and under.

The photography competition was sponsored and judged by Croft Wingates Gallery in Market Harborough, where the winning pictures are currently exhibited.

Owner John Snape said: “The winners really captured the fun and involvement.”

Arts Fresco 2016 has recently been selected as a finalist in the Leicester and Leicestershire Tourism Awards. Winners there will be announced on November 30.