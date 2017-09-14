A health first for Market Harborough

Market Harborough is to become the first town in the UK to have a co-ordinated and standardised community defibrillator scheme.

The Market Harborough and The Bowdens charity has joined with the Community Heartbeat Trust, to place life-saving defibrillators across the town, with a 10-year support and repair package.

The scheme includes a standard cabinet and defibrillator, so that the vital equipment can be used easily.

As each defibrillator is placed in the town, Community Heartbeat Trust will organise community awareness sessions for the public.

Existing sites at Little Bowden Village Hall, Market Harborough Wharf, Welland Park and Tesco’s on The Sqaure will be asked to join the scheme.

Five new sites are The Market Harborough and The Bowdens HQ on Fairfield Road; The Cube at Symington Rec, Little Bowden Bowls Club. Market Harborough Community Church on Bath Street and Farndon Fields School. Another five have still to be finalised.

Richard Downing, of the Market Harborough and Bowdens charity said; “This project represents a unique opportunity for the people of Market Harborough.”

Martin Fagan, the National Secretary of the Community Heartbeat Trust added: “This will ensure that Market Harborough has the best defibrillator solution available, backed by a support scheme for the next 10 years,”