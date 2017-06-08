A choral tribute to British Isles

A summer concert of folk and traditional songs from the British Isles is being is being hosted in Harborough on Saturday, June 24, from 7.30pm at the town’s Methodist Church in Northampton Road.

Market Harborough Choral Society are performing a concert called “Celtic Connections” featuring a host of songs from the Celtic corners of the British Isles - Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall and the Isle of Man.

Items to be sung include such standards as All through the Night from Wales, Skye Boat Song from Scotland and Molly Malone from Ireland.

The concert will feature items from a brand new collection of British Folk Songs which the will be presenting for the first time. The audience will be invited to join in the choruses of several led by a smaller group from the choir who have led rousing songs in past concerts.

Neil Ryrie, group chairman, who hails from Scotland, said: “We have really enjoyed rehearsing these songs which connect the culture and tradition of the Celtic regions. It will make a great end to our season and we are looking forward to sharing and singing them with our audience.”

The concert will be conducted by the Choral Society’s musical director, Anselm Kersten accompanied by Oksana King.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) and are on sale from Spencer’s Estate Agents in High Street, Harborough, Jeff Green on 07736 227736 or online via Ticketsource.