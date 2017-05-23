75 years of experience between the three of them

Three employees from Harboro Rubber Co were presented with watches to celebrate 25 years’ employment.

Those employees receiving watches were managing director Neil Tulloch, quality manager Richard Higgerson and pressman Christopher Blenkinsop.

The watches were presented by chairman James Briggs, who has made similar presentations on seven occasions in the last four years.

The company has a long history in Market Harborough going back over 100 years with several current employees representing the second or even third generation to work in the business.