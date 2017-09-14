1940s vintage garden party near Harborough

Sibbertoft is holding a 1940s garden party for all the family this Saturday.

The event takes place on the grounds of Sibbertoft Manor on Saturday, September 16 from, 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

There will be vintage vehicles, examples of 1940s life and reenactments by the Northamptonshire Home Guard and Land Army; also games, bouncy castle, tug-of-war and stalls.

Visitors are encouraged to come in 1940s dress and get their hair and make-up done in 1940s style by Amy’s Vintage.

With tea, home-made cakes, live period music and a chance to sing along to old favourites, the event is both to raise funds for St. Helen’s church and make a fun family afternoon out.