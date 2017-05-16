Promising new children’s author releases her debut book

One of the UK’s most promising new children’s authors, who is from Market Harborough, will have her first novel published by children’s book giant Usborne on June 1.

Tamsin Winter’s book ‘Being Miss Nobody’ is about a new girl at a secondary school who doesn’t talk.

Local author Tamsin Winter with her first book. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“‘Being Miss Nobody’ is one of our biggest debuts of the year” said a spokesman for Usborne. “We have high hopes for Tamsin Winter.”

Single mum Tamsin (37) told the Mail that one trigger for the book was her own schooldays.

“I found it difficult fitting in at school, and it can be an awkward time for a lot of people” she said.

Much of the book was written and re-written in the middle of the night, she admitted.

Local author Tamsin Winter with her first book "Being Miss Nobody". PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“I’ve got a son who’s almost two years old, so a lot of this book was written between midnight and 3am!”

The former English teacher started the book when she was teaching in Dubai, and then entered it into the Emirates Literary Festival.

Tamsin said: “I came in the top five, and the man who’s my agent now was one of the judges. He’s a really good agent.”

The book is primarily aimed at secondary school children from the age of 10 up - the book’s central character Rosalind is in Year 7.

“The book started with an image I had of a girl sitting in a classroom and being completely ignored” said Tamsin.

“That was the character Rosalind, who has a severe anxiety disorder that means she’s basically mute at school, although she talks at home.”

The charity Rethink Mental Illness have chosen it as their book of the month for June, and Shout teen magazine are featuring it.

In the meantime, Tamsin is already working on her second book, with a heroine who’s overweight. That one’s due out in 2018.