Console Corner: Things about to get beta for COD fans

The new Call of Duty is out in less than a month but fans can get a taste of the action this weekend as beta access goes live.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is out on November 4th but those who have pre-ordered the game had exclusive beta access from yesterday (Friday October 14th).

Produced by Infinity Ward, the latest game is the 13th primary installment in the hits series. It is the first COD by Infinity Ward under the new three-year development cycle for the franchise.

The campaign centres around a battle for the Solar System, which the Settlement Defense Front (SDF) - a hostile force who are the main antagonists - are attempting to take over.

You take control of Captain Nick Reyes of the Special Combat Air Recon (SCAR) and have your own transforming fighter, named “Jackal”, which is customisable as well as a central hub world named Retribution.

The jury is very much out ahead of CODIW’s launch, though, after the game’s trailer was met with a mixed reception from game critics and journalists and a negative reception from the Call of Duty community, resulting in the video becoming the second-most disliked on all of YouTube.

Infinite Warfare brings three unique game modes to the table this year as Campaign returns to the gritty, large-scale war roots of the franchise, while boldly looking ahead. Multiplayer promises to deliver the future of warfare, with many new gameplay innovations. And the cooperative Zombies mode takes players on a ‘wild ride through a new storyline with unique gameplay features and mechanics’.

We won’t know until November 4th, but we can get a good idea from the beta which launches on PS4 this Friday at 5pm in the UK and runs until Monday at 5pm. It will then run again from October 21-24 on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately for PC gamers the beta will not be available but with just three weeks to go until launch they won’t be kept waiting too long.