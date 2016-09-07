Britain goes ginger nuts as sales soar after Bake-off boost

Supermarkets are stacking their shelves high with ginger after spectacular gingerbread sculptures featured on Great British Bake Off.

American skyscrapers, churches and even a humble pub, were created by GBBO contestants last week, who were eager to impress Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood and Mel Giedroyc.

But while biscuit week all but snapped Louise’s Bake Off dreams in two, supermarket chain Morrisons believe they could benefit from a surge in ginger sales.

Sales of brown sugar and ginger could rise as much as 50 per cent, after the masterclass in using the ingredients.

Budding bakers were inspired by the drizzle bakes and jaffa cakes, which the contestants made last week.

Morrisons recorded sales of orange jelly, dark cooking chocolate, gelatine, poppy seeds and lemon drizzle cake mix, up between 18 per cent and 65 per cent on the previous week.

The supermarket chain have even appointed a Morrison’s Bake Officer, Anastasia Duncanson, who is in charge of monitoring the “Bake Off Effect.”

A spokesperson from Morrisons said: “In her role as Morrisons Bake Officer, Anastasia Duncanson has advised the supermarket to stock three times the standard amount of ginger and brown sugar to meet demand over the coming weeks.”